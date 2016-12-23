vROps Webinar 2016 - Part 12 : What's New with vROps 6.4

Time to publish the recording for the 12th episode of the vROps Webinar Series. This time we did a what’s new with vRealize Operations 6.4 and the changes made to vRealize Operations 6.4as you will see there has been a lot packed into this recent release!
It has been an awesome 12 months working with Simon on this project and I am very glad to say we will be back next year (we will skip January and will return in February).
Happy Holidays from the team of vROps Webinar Series!
See you in 2017 with vROps Webinar Series 2017 with a brand new shiny logo!
Enjoy the recording for this session:
